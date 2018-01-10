Mental Health Bill heads to President Trump’s Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) A bill to help law enforcement deal with mental health problems will head to President Donald Trump’s desk. The proposal is authored by Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly and Republican Senator Todd Young.

The Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act passed the Senate Tuesday night. Before then it passed the House in November.

The bill make grants available to initiate peer mentoring pilot programs, direct the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to develop resources for mental health providers based on the specific mental health challenges faced by law enforcement, and support law enforcement officers by studying the effectiveness of crisis hotlines and annual mental health checks.

“I think it can help our police officers. the men and women in blue, brown or green when they have a mental health challenges that there will be somebody to talk too,” said Sen. Donnelly. “This legislation will make sure that our officers can be able to be part of a peer program basically where other Fort Wayne officers can help them and other Allen county officers can help them.”

It would also direct the Departments of Defense (DoD), Justice, and Veterans Affairs (VA) to confer about existing DoD and VA mental health practices and services that could be adopted by law enforcement agencies.

The legislation has the support of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the National Association of Police Officers (NAPO), the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA), the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), and the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

Sen. Donnelly expects the bill to be signed soon.