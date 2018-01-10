Large police presence near Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A SWAT situation near Parkview Field has ended. Fort Wayne Police thought a suspect in an armed robbery may be inside an apartment in the 400 block of Brackenridge Street.

When police entered the building around 4:30 p.m. the man they were looking for was not there.

Police arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. On scene, FWPD Spokesperson Michael Joyner said police received information that “suggests strongly” a person inside the apartment is one of two suspects wanted in an armed robbery at Belmont Beverage on Tillman Road last week.