Lakeside Historic District now on National Register of Historic Places

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Summit City neighborhood has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation. More than 400 homes in the Lakeside area of the Northside Neighborhood is now on the national list.

The historic district boundaries are Tennessee Avenue to the north, St. Joe Boulevard to the west, Edgewater Avenue to the south, and Crescent and California avenues to the east.

Most of the homes were built between 1890 and 1940 in a variety of architectural styles such as Queen Anne, Craftsman, Colonial Revival, Cape Cod and the American Foursquare.

The neighborhood is also home to the first electrified streetcar suburb, said Mary Tyndall, Public Information Officer for Community Development with the City of Fort Wayne. It was also one of the first residential areas for uniform setbacks from the street, utility poles along the alleys, groupings of trees along the curbs, curving streets and a small set aside for a park.

“Historic districts provide the Northside Neighborhood with the opportunity to recognize and capitalize on its historic character as a community revitalization tool,” said Dan Wire, advisory council member for the Northside Neighborhood Association. “The Lakeside area is the second of several areas identified as potential historic districts in our strategic plan to receive designation.”

The Northside Neighborhood Association worked with the City and the State Historic Preservation office to nominate the area to the National Register. The project was funded in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund.