IU trying to prevent spread of measles

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University and Monroe County health officials are trying to prevent the spread of measles after a student came to the Bloomington campus with the highly contagious disease.

The student arrived in Bloomington on Jan. 2 for new student orientation and was placed in self-isolation Saturday following diagnosis.

Officials are trying to identify and notify anybody who may have had contact with the student during the interim.

Health authorities declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but it is still common in other parts of the world. IU says most students, faculty and staff and most Indiana residents have received vaccinations for the disease or are already immune.

In some cases, if not vaccinated against the virus, measles can lead to hospitalization, and even death.