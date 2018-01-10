Indiana State Police search for truck thieves

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are trying to figure out who stole a used pick up truck from a used car dealership in Columbia City.

Troopers were called to the Bart’s Car Store just off U.S. 30 Sunday night. Detectives said a pickup truck with two people inside entered the lot.

Both then got out of the vehicle to steal a dark colored 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat.

Anyone with information about the incident, should contact the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only).