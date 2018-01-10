Homestead blanks Summit City in prep hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead goalie Matt Hall recorded a shutout as the Spartans blanked Summit City 5-0 in local hockey action on Wednesday evening.
Final scores:
Summit City 0 vs Homestead 5
Bishop Dwenger 8 vs Fort Wayne Bruins 2
Carroll 5 vs Leo 4
UPCOMING GAMES:
Saturday January 13th:
Valpo vs Homestead, 1:00 pm
Riley vs Leo, 2:40 pm
Lake Central Blue vs Carroll, 4:20 pm
Valpo vs Bishop Dwenger, 6:00 pm
Riley vs Homestead, 6:20 pm
Lake Central-Blue vs Leo, 8:10 pm
Sunday January 14th:
SB Adams vs Carroll, 9:20 am
Lake Central-Blue vs Bishop Dwenger, 9:40 am
Valpo vs Leo, 11:20 am
SB Adams vs Bishop Dwenger, 1:30 pm