Homestead blanks Summit City in prep hockey

Glenn Marini Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead goalie Matt Hall recorded a shutout as the Spartans blanked Summit City 5-0 in local hockey action on Wednesday evening.

Final scores:

Summit City 0 vs Homestead 5

Bishop Dwenger 8 vs Fort Wayne Bruins 2

Carroll 5 vs Leo 4

 

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday January 13th:

Valpo vs Homestead, 1:00 pm

Riley vs Leo, 2:40 pm

Lake Central Blue vs Carroll, 4:20 pm

Valpo vs Bishop Dwenger, 6:00 pm

Riley vs Homestead, 6:20 pm

Lake Central-Blue vs Leo, 8:10 pm

 

Sunday January 14th:

 

SB Adams vs Carroll, 9:20 am

Lake Central-Blue vs Bishop Dwenger, 9:40 am

Valpo vs Leo, 11:20 am

SB Adams vs Bishop Dwenger, 1:30 pm

 

