Hilton named Pro Bowl replacement for Cincinnati’s Green

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL today announced that Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been named to the 2018 Pro Bowl. The game will be played on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Hilton is replacing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who is unable to participate due to injury.

In 2017, Hilton started all 16 games and totaled 57 receptions for 966 yards (16.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 16.9 yards per reception total ranked fourth in the NFL. Hilton registered 11 receptions of 25+ yards which tied for seventh-most in the league. This marked the fifth consecutive season that Hilton has led the team in receiving yards.

In Week 9, Hilton earned his first career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for his performance against the Houston Texans. He caught five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. The receiving yardage total was the third highest for a regular season game in his career. The performance marked his 27th career 100-yard receiving game and his seventh career multiple touchdown game. Hilton has compiled 10 career 150+ yard receiving games, which is tied for the fourth-most in a player’s first six seasons in the NFL.

This is Hilton’s fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection (2014-17). Indianapolis has had at least one player represented in the Pro Bowl dating back to 1998.