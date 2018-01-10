FWFD saves dogs from burning home on Anthony Wayne Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to 4503 Anthony Wayne Drive at 11:49 p.m.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the home and flames at the back of the house. Firefighters needed about ten minutes to get the fire under control, according to a department report.

Fire officials said firefighters searched the home and found two dogs, one of which was unconscious. Firefighters were able to revive the dog with oxygen. Animal Care and Control arrived to provide additional treatment for the dogs.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Two adults and two children lived in the home and were provided assistance from the American Red Cross, according to FWFD.

The fire is under investigation.