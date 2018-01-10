Foellinger Foundation announces $810,000 in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger Foundation has announced more than $800,000 in grants for early childhood and family development in Allen County.
The grants will go to several nonprofit organizations.
“These organizations reflect the Foundation’s focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foundation President in a statement. “The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need with the least opportunity.”
The following organizations are receiving grants:
- Caring About People (1-year program support): $10,000
- Center for Nonviolence (3-year operating support): $255,000
- Education Opportunity Center (1-year operating support): $15,000
- Fort Wayne Urban League (1-year program support): $10,000
- Habitat for Humanity (3-year operating support): $105,000
- Homebound Meals (3-year operating support): $30,000
- Interfaith Hospitality Network (2-year operating support): $70,000
- The Learning Community (1-year operating support): $25,000
- Long Term Care Ombudsman (2-year operating support): $15,000
- Mental Health America (1-year program support): $15,000
- Mustard Seed Furniture Bank (3-year operating support): $30,000
- SCAN (2-year operating support): $80,000
- Super Shot (1-year program support): $15,000
- Vincent Village (3-year operating support): $135,000
The Foellinger Foundation is a private charitable foundation created in 1958 by Helene R. Foellinger. She was the publisher at the News-Sentinel from 1936 to 1980. Foellinger started the foundation with her mother Esther A. Foellinger.