Foellinger Foundation announces $810,000 in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger Foundation has announced more than $800,000 in grants for early childhood and family development in Allen County.

The grants will go to several nonprofit organizations.

“These organizations reflect the Foundation’s focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foundation President in a statement. “The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need with the least opportunity.”

The following organizations are receiving grants:

Caring About People (1-year program support): $10,000

Center for Nonviolence (3-year operating support): $255,000

Education Opportunity Center (1-year operating support): $15,000

Fort Wayne Urban League (1-year program support): $10,000

Habitat for Humanity (3-year operating support): $105,000

Homebound Meals (3-year operating support): $30,000

Interfaith Hospitality Network (2-year operating support): $70,000

The Learning Community (1-year operating support): $25,000

Long Term Care Ombudsman (2-year operating support): $15,000

Mental Health America (1-year program support): $15,000

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank (3-year operating support): $30,000

SCAN (2-year operating support): $80,000

Super Shot (1-year program support): $15,000

Vincent Village (3-year operating support): $135,000

The Foellinger Foundation is a private charitable foundation created in 1958 by Helene R. Foellinger. She was the publisher at the News-Sentinel from 1936 to 1980. Foellinger started the foundation with her mother Esther A. Foellinger.