Fiery semitrailer crash shuts down I-65 in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have shut down both lanes of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana after a fiery crash involving three semitrailers spilled hazardous chemicals and prompted evacuations.

Indiana Stata Police say the crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about 40 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky, when one of the semitrailers struck the rear of two others that were stopped for a previous crash.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the collision caused one of the trailers to leak hazardous chemicals, and eventually at least one of the rigs caught fire, sending black smoke billowing into the air.

The crash occurred along a rural stretch of the highway surrounded by farm fields and a horse farm, but authorities evacuated homes within a half mile as a precaution.

Wheeles says the crash injured one person.