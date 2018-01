FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University outscored host Saint Francis 32-17 in the fourth quarter to rally and beat the Cougars 69-57 at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night.

Maddie Richer led the Foresters with 17 points while Sam Hammel added 14 and Huntington North grad Sarah Fryman 12.

USF was led by Kara Gerka with 18 points and Josie Murphy with 11.

HU improves to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in Crossroads League play.

USF drops to 11-8 overall and 3-4 in conference.