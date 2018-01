1/10 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven edged Bishop Dwenger 56-54 to headline area high school basketball on Wednesday night.

The Saints were led by Lucas Lehrman with 16 points and 7 rebounds and Hayden Smithey with 11 and 5.

New Haven will host Leo in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” on Friday night at Armstrong Arena as two of the top teams in the NE8 clash on the hardwood. BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: NEW HAVEN 56 BISHOP DWENGER 54 (F)

BOYS: MISSISSINEWA 56 BELLMONT 42 (F)

NECC TOURNAMENT

BOYS: WESTVIEW 47 ANGOLA 43 (F)

BOYS: EASTSIDE 59 HAMILTON 44 (F)

BOYS: LAKELAND 55 WEST NOBLE 46 (F)

BOYS: FAIRFIELD 61 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 28 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: LEO 70 WAYNE 22 (F)

GIRLS: BLACKFORD 41 MUNCIE BURRIS 26 (F)

GIRLS: NORWELL 78 WHITKO 50 (F)

GIRLS: WARSAW 57 ELKHART MEMORIAL 35 (F)

GIRLS: PERU AT MANCHESTER POSTPONED

NECC TOURNAMENT

GIRLS: ANGOLA 49 CENTRAL NOBLE 40 (F)

GIRLS: EASTSIDE 64 HAMILTON 11 (F)

GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 56 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 18 (F)

GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 47 LAKELAND 35 (F)