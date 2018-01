FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Second-ranked Saint Francis upped its winning streak to 16 games with a 81-71 victory over rival Huntington Tuesday night at the Hutzell Center.

USF was led by Derek Hinen’s 22 points. Bryce Lienhoop added 21 points while Connor Lautzenheiser chipped in with 14.

USF improves to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in Crossroads League play.

Huntington was led by Mike Bush with 23 points while Tyler Arens added 17.

HU is now 6-13 overall and 2-5 in conference.