LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the holiday break, some teams were resting. Prairie Heights was winning a state title.

The Panthers clinched their third straight 1A duals state championship and we’re proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week. They topped North Judson in the title match, 39-32. Prairie Heights also beat Milan (49-30) and Attica (57-19) leading up to that championship.

This senior class now has 128 duals wins in their historic careers.