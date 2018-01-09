Robbers hold liquor store employee at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police are looking for two men who robbed a south side liquor store last week. Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Belmont Beverage on East Tillman Road on a reported armed robbery.

One employee was helping a customer in the back of the store when another man wearing a black hoodie and hat with a chin strap came inside, according to a police report. The armed man immediately jumped the front counter where another employee was standing. He held a gun to her and and yelled, “Open the register!” The worker opened the register and fell to the ground as he rummaged through the drawer.

The other suspect yelled, “Come on man, let’s go!” before the armed robber asked the employee to open the other register. He pulled out the cash drawer and took cartons of cigarettes before running out the front door. Police said the second man took several items before also leaving.

As the robbery was happening, the other employee heard screaming and went into a cooler area to call police. She confirmed to police that the customer she was helping in the back of the store, who was wearing a blue and black coat, was the man who also took several items before leaving with the other robber. They were seen leaving in an older dark-colored van.

A customer who had just pulled up in the parking lot saw the man jump the counter. She got scared and drove away while she called police.

Officers found cash and cigarette cartons on the floor when they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867).