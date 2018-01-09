Mastodons down Mavericks for first conference win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Five different players scored in double figures as the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 76-65 victory over Summit League foe Omaha.

De’Jour Young led all scorers with 16 points to go along with five rebounds. Peyton Fallis had a season-high 14 points and seven rebounds. KeShyra McCarver finished with 12 points while Hannah Albrecht and Kierstyn Repp each finished with 11. Albrecht also led the ‘Dons with four assists and two steals.

After Omaha held an early lead, the Mastodons charged back with a 6-0 run to take the lead. UNO answered with four straight of its own and regained the lead. The Mastodons followed with their longest run of the season, scoring 15 consecutive points over a 5:02 stretch in the second quarter.

Fort Wayne led by as many as 13 points in the third, but the Mavericks made a run to end the third. Omaha cut the Mastodon lead to just one off a 10-0 run with 1:00 to go in the third. Fort Wayne answered right back with its own 10-0 run, pushing the lead back to double-digits with 6:22 left in the game. The ‘Dons connected on 14-of-16 free throws during the final 2:38 of the game to cement the victory.

As a team, the Mastodons finished 24-of-52 (46.2%) from the field, 9-fo-25 (36%) beyond the arc and 19-of-21 (90.5%) at the charity stripe. The ‘Dons also out-rebounded the Mavericks 37-22, their largest rebounding margin of the season (+15).

Fort Wayne begins a six-game road trip when it travels to South Dakota Saturday, January 13 for a 2 p.m. ET tipoff.