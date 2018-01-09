Man seriously hurt in overnight stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt after someone stabbed him early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 1126 Glasgow Avenue around 2:20 a.m. They found a man awake and walking around inside the home with some kind of stab wound on his head.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers detained a person of interest and are interviewing him or her to try and determine what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.