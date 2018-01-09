Man dead following shooting in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials responded to a fatal shooting in New Castle Tuesday morning that left one man dead.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Vine Street around 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival to the residence, officials found 49-year-old Steven Dunn suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Dunn did an interview with 24-Hour News 8 in 2016, speaking about conditions in the Henry County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Captain Scott Ullery at(765)-529-4890 Ext 3308, Captain Ed Manning at 765-529-4890 Ext 4413, or Detective Andy Byers at 765-778-2121.