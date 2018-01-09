Maggio signs professional tryout deal with AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that defenseman Daniel Maggio has signed a professional tryout with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Maggio, 26, has appeared in all 34 Komet games to date scoring five goals, 19 points and +14.

Maggio, selected in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers, has skated 160 AHL career games in stints with Bridgeport, Lake Erie, San Antonio and Toronto. 2017-18 is his six season as a pro.

The Komets return to action this Friday at Toledo at 7:15pm. Saturday the Komets travel to Brampton for a 7:15pm faceoff.

After Monday’s ECHL All-Star Classic in Indy the Komets will face the Cyclones at Cincinnati Friday, Jan. 19 before returning for a home double-header against the Allen Americans Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Jan. 21. at 5pm.