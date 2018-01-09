Kucinich to talk Ohio governor race within days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) —- A spokesman for former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich says the Democrat plans to provide more details on whether he plans to run for Ohio governor “over the next several days.”

The 71-year-old former congressman and Cleveland mayor designated a campaign treasurer in papers filed Monday, the first step to a potential run.

Spokesman Andy Juniewicz said in a statement Tuesday that the filing “was not a formal declaration of candidacy.” He noted Kucinich has not made an official announcement nor filed nominating petitions.

Should he run, Kucinich would join a crowded Democratic field that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.

