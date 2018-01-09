Indiana man cited after loaded handgun found at checkpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says an Indiana man has been cited after officers found a loaded handgun in his bag at a North Carolina airport checkpoint.

A news release says the man was at a checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday when a loaded Glock Model 42 .380 caliber pistol was detected on the x-ray machine.

The TSA officer contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint. The passenger was questioned and cited for carrying a weapon on airport property.

It’s the third time TSA officers have detected firearms at Charlotte Douglas checkpoints in 2018. Last year. TSA found 68 firearms at the airport checkpoints.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.