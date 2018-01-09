Gov. Holcomb lays out vision for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Tuesday evening, Governor Eric Holcomb laid out where we stand as Hoosiers in the annual State of the State Address, and what he hopes we can accomplish over the next year

In his second State of the State address, Governor Eric Holcomb made it clear while he wants to continue to focus on bringing jobs to Indiana, we also now need to focus on filling the jobs already in our state.

“Right now, we have 85,000 jobs in Indiana unfilled because employers can’t find the people equipped with the skills they need,” Governor Holcomb explained. “And add in the IDEC’s 30,000 new jobs, with even more on the way this year–not to mention the more than one million jobs to be filled over the next 10 years as baby boomers retire.”

The key to that he said is education. By 2019, the Governor wants to increase the number of work- based internships and apprenticeships in the state from 12,000 to 50,000. He also wants to create a new Education to Career Pathways cabinet to drive legislation and funding for this plan.

Far outside the classroom, Holcomb’s speech also touched on the opioid crisis in Indiana, and how he plans to fight it.

“We’re moving forward to require Indiana physicians to use INSPECT before ever issuing an opiod prescription,” Holcomb explained. “We’ll seek to increase the number is opioid treatment locations from 18 to 27, so nearly everyone in the state will be less than an hour’s drive to treatment.”

Democratic leaders slammed parts of the Governor’s speech saying some of it missed the mark and fell flat.

State Representative Terry Goodin, Indiana’s House Democratic Leader said Tuesday evening “As far as boldness and leadership, I thought it lacked both of those. He specifically talked about the opioid problem, a couple of the areas where they were going to try to curb that. I was truly disappointed to not hear the word mental heath in any of that sentence.”

State Senator Tim Lanane, Indiana’s Senate Democratic Leader explained Tuesday evening “I guess I was expecting more of a bold vision or a bold idea in terms of what do we need to do the workforce system in the state of Indiana. Clearly what we’re going right now just isn’t working.”

Republican Leadership applauded the Governor’s stance on issues like the opioid crisis, and the Department of Children and families.

State Representative Brian Bosma, the Speaker of the House explained Tuesday evening “As most of you are aware, we’ve already scheduled for immediately upon the publication of the circulation of the DCS consultants report a special meeting of the legislative council to discuss on that after members have have had a time to digest it that’s precisely what governor ought to be doing.”