Family continues long tradition through colorful ice tree

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some people winter and the extreme cold temperatures can be a dreadful time of year but that is not the case for one Indianapolis family.

The Veal family started a family tradition almost 60 years ago and has continued with it every year since then. It has come to be known as Veal’s Ice Tree.

Back in 1961, the late Vierl Veal wanted his five children to get outside and play but for a couple of years they saw cold weather but very little snow. The family would ice down part of their property and they would slide down the hill over the top of the frozen pond.

Later they realized what would happen if they let water freeze over the bushes, that is when the ice tree was born.

“My grandpa started it. We never met him, he past in the 70’s but just hearing stories and knowing who he was and how creative he was really made and impact on my life,” said granddaughter Wynter Veal-Drummond.

For the family, it is a way to get outside and enjoy the cold weather season as well as inspire others.

“Part of the reason why we do it is to just not sit inside all day. There’s so many people who are negative about the cold weather and we like to look at it like God created the cold weather and the winter and the snow so let’s do something with it and have a positive impact on people,” said grandson Chad Veal.

It is a tradition that has caught on with the community as well.

“So many people have found out about our family tradition that they come through and look at it. The kids come up and they love it and they like the colors,” said Veal-Drummond.

