BBB offering free coffee, bagels to police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana is offering a ‘thank you’ to local police officers.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana wrote that it was offering complimentary bagels and coffee to local police officers. The free bagels and coffee were available at Panera Bread on Coliseum Boulevard from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the post.

“Thank you to all our police officers who keep our communities safe!” the agency wrote in the post.