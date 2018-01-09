Animal Care and Control to use video contest money to fund summer camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A summer camp organized by Animal Care and Control moved a step closer to reality after a presentation of $10,000 Tuesday.

Hill’s Science Diet pet food company hosted a contest featuring stories of adopted animals. Deaf Fort Wayne Great Dane mix Zion was featured in the winning video.

“He didn’t have an awesome start, so seeing this culminates everything for us and it’s a definite celebration,” Animal Care and Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said.

Zion was one of 35 dogs taken from a hoarding situation in Noble County. He then found his new owner, while at Animal Care and Control.

“I sat down on the floor and he put his head on my shoulder and at that moment I knew I was taking that dog home,” Kellie Adkins explained while holding Zion.

Adkins knew she was taking home a deaf dog, but was able to train him with some patience.

“It’s just taking the time to relate an action to a cue and then rewarding it,” Adkins added.

The duo now camp, hike and explore. His first adventure was hiking 20 miles at Daniel Boone National Forest. Pictures and videos from the trips were collected ans shared with the people at Animal Care and Control.

“Every time we would go on a big trip, I would send them a photo from the trip or post it on their facebook so that they could use it however they wanted,” Adkins said. “I know a lot of people got attached to him while he was here, so I wanted to make sure those people knew what he was up to.”

The compiled video warmed enough hearts to capture the most votes, leading to the win.

The check will help fund a summer camp for kids, teaching them compassion and empathy towards animals.

“This money is going to help us fulfill that dream,” sites said with an approving smile.

Details for the camp have yet to be announced.