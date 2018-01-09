Ambulance hits buggy while transporting patient

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One woman was taken to a hospital after an ambulance hit a horse and buggy in southwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash on county roads 900 E. and 975 N. in Daviess County around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation showed the ambulance was transporting a patient to a hospital with its emergency lights on, but no siren. The emergency vehicle approached a line of horse and buggies heading the same direction.

That’s when police said the last buggy in the line turned in front of the ambulance. The 19-year-old driver told police he did not see or hear the ambulance coming.

The ambulance driver said he did not have time to avoid the buggy and hit the left side, causing it to flip.

Two of the people in the buggy had minor injuries. Medics transported another woman who was inside the buggy to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Nobody else, including the horse, was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.