1/9 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian held off Homestead while the ACAC tournament tipped off to headline area hoops on Tuesday night.

Blackhawk, who moved up from no.2 in no. 1 in the new A.P. released this afternoon, bested the visiting Spartans 55-52. Jalan Mull tallied 10 points and 12 assists to lead a balanced Blackhawk offense. Caleb Furst led the Braves with 14 points while Frankie Davidson had 13. Homestead was led by Onye Ezeakudo with 28 points and Sam Buck with 10.

**THE ACAC SEMIFINALS HAVE BEEN MOVED FROM FRIDAY TO THURSDAY NIGHT TO AVOID POTENTIAL WEATHER ISSUES**

The 95th ACAC boys tournament got underway and in Monroeville it was the host Patriots of Heritage topping Woodlan 53-44. The Patriots were led by Alec Burton with 19 points and Abram Beard with 10. Aaron Hahn led the Warriors with 17 points. Heritage advances to host Bluffton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals as the Tigers topped South Adams 47-40 on Tuesday.

On the other side of the ACAC boys bracket Jay County beat Southern Wells 43-35 on Tuesday, meaning the Patriots will host Adams Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

At the 44th ACAC girls tournament Heritage edged Woodlan 36-33 in first round play. Abby Sheehan led the Patriots with 11 points while Bree Dossen chipped in with 10. Addison Bayman led Woodlan with 15 points while Lexia Holmes added 10.

Heritage will now host South Adams in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. South Adams beat Bluffton 45-41 to advance on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Jay County crushed Southern Wells 62-31, meaning the Patriots will host Adams Central in the semis on Thursday.