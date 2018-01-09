1/9 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. S. Bend Riley (13) 11-0 350 1

2. New Albany (3) 10-1 302 3

3. Warren Central (2) 10-0 300 4

4. Zionsville 10-0 245 5

5. Indpls Ben Davis 9-2 215 6

6. Floyd Central 10-1 176 7

7. Hamilton Southeastern 11-2 149 2

8. Bloomington South 11-2 148 9

9. Jeffersonville 10-1 83 10

10. Ft. Wayne North 12-3 50 NR

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Cathedral 40. Center Grove 35. Carmel 27. Brownsburg 22. Lawrence Central 6. Lawrence North 6. Valparaiso 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. New Castle (18) 12-0 360 2

2. Indianapolis Attucks 9-2 306 3

3. Ev. Bosse 9-2 295 1

4. Tri-West 7-2 134 5

5. Beech Grove 8-2 125 10

6. Culver Academy 4-4 116 6

7. Indpls Brebeuf 6-4 114 8

8. Greensburg 10-3 108 4

9. Marion 8-2 100 7

10. Danville 8-3 87 9

Others receiving votes:

Silver Creek 80. S. Bend Washington 63. Princeton 51. Mishawaka Marian 48. Evansville Memorial 47. Hammond 33. NorthWood 32. Heritage Hills 30. Indpls Ritter 9. W. Lafayette 9. Edgewood 7. Salem 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Westview (14) 11-0 344 1

2. Covington (1) 11-1 266 2

3. Paoli (1) 10-0 253 7

4. Tipton (1) 8-1 240 5

5. Frankton (1) 10-2 214 3

6. Forest Park 10-1 190 4

7. LaVille 12-0 183 8

8. Oak Hill 9-4 126 6

9. Linton-Stockton 11-2 102 10

10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13-1 95 NR

Others receiving votes:

Henryville 64. Indpls Howe 36. Andrean 14. Indpls Arlington 13. Clarksville 7. Eastern Hancock 7. Heritage Christian 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 10-1 344 2

2. Tri-County (3) 7-0 282 3

3. University (2) 11-1 278 5

4. Barr-Reeve (1) 10-1 272 4

5. Tindley 10-4 203 1

6. Washington Twp. 9-0 177 7

7. Morristown 12-1 141 8

8. Lafayette Catholic 8-3 111 9

9. Gary 21st Century 11-4 95 6

10. Wood Memorial 7-3 81 10

Others receiving votes:

Southwood 69. Springs Valley 62. S. Newton 38. Covenant Christian 7 (Demotte).

Advertisement