Van spins, crashes on slick roadway; 1 hospitalized

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman was hospitalized Monday morning after her minivan spun out of control and slammed into a guard rail on an icy DeKalb County roadway.

Police and medics were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 66 in southern DeKalb County on a report of a crash there. Crews arrived to find a silver 2006 Dodge Caravan crashed into a guard rail.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department crash report, Erin E. Godwin, 35, of Fort Wayne was headed north on C.R. 427 when she hit a patch of ice. Godwin told police her minivan spun out of control at least 5-6 times and slid into a guard rail, the report said.

Godwin complained of extreme back pain and was taken to a local hospital. Two small children in the car, who were both in car seats, were not hurt.