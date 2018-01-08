TinCaps auction game-worn jerseys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne TinCaps are auctioning off game-worn jerseys, with proceeds funneled on to local charity.

The annual jersey auction opened on Monday, the TinCaps said. Bidding for the jerseys begin at $100.

BID | TinCaps jersey auction

The funds raised from the jersey auction will go toward the team’s TinCaps Care Program, which gives tickets to families that wouldn’t have the chance to go to a game.

“Periodically, we have to replace the jerseys, wear and tear, grass stains, you know, dirt stains,” said the TinCaps’ Michael Limmer, “so we want a brand-new set of jerseys for 2018, white and crisp. So this gives us the opportunity to give fans a collectible, a commemorative jersey for them to have to their collection, wear out to the game, whatever it is they decide to do.”

The auction ends January 19th.