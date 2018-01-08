TinCaps auction game-worn jerseys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne TinCaps are auctioning off game-worn jerseys, with proceeds funneled on to local charity.
The annual jersey auction opened on Monday, the TinCaps said. Bidding for the jerseys begin at $100.
The funds raised from the jersey auction will go toward the team’s TinCaps Care Program, which gives tickets to families that wouldn’t have the chance to go to a game.
“Periodically, we have to replace the jerseys, wear and tear, grass stains, you know, dirt stains,” said the TinCaps’ Michael Limmer, “so we want a brand-new set of jerseys for 2018, white and crisp. So this gives us the opportunity to give fans a collectible, a commemorative jersey for them to have to their collection, wear out to the game, whatever it is they decide to do.”
The auction ends January 19th.