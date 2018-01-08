Teen arrested after fight leads to crash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) A Kimmell teenager was arrested Saturday on intoxicated driving and drug charges after police said he crashed his vehicle into a curb in front of a state trooper.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, an Indiana State trooper was parked in the parking lot of Churubusco High School when he saw a westbound vehicle speed by. The vehicle then reportedly crashed into a 3-foot high curb in front of Churubusco Elementary School, according to police.

The trooper approached and found the driver – 19-year-old Logan R. Skinner of Kimmell – and his passenger – 19-year-old Hannah N. Schaefer of Churubusco – inside. The pair told the trooper that they’d gotten into a verbal fight just before the crash, police said.

As the trooper investigated, he found “items commonly associated with the use of marijuana” inside the vehicle, as well as marijuana wax, according to a report. Skinner was also wanted out of Noble County, police said.

Skinner was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated by a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.