Semi loses load, slams through sound barrier

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A semi lost his load of steel plates after crashing through a sound barrier wall on I-80/84.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper William Carlson revealed at approximately 11:20 p.m., Sunday, January 7th, 2018, evening, a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Aaron Sparkman, 23 of Merrillville, IN, was west bound on I-80/94 at the 1.6 mile marker in the right lane when he changed lanes to go into the right middle lane. Sparkman lost control of the Camaro, went off the roadway to the north, and struck a concrete barrier wall. The Camaro then went back south into the right lanes of I-80/94 westbound and struck a semi.

David J. Horchner, 59 of Sand Lake, MI, driving a 2013 Freightliner pulling a flatbed trailer, owned by Star Truck Incorporated out of Grand Rapids, MI, carrying a load of steel plates, was west bound in the right middle lane when the Chevrolet Camaro came into his lane and crashed into the semi. This caused the semi to go off the roadway to the north, go down into the ditch and crash through the sound barrier wall. The load of steel plates were lost and went into the outside ditch.

Both drivers refused medical treatment. The right two lanes west bound were closed for approximately 2 ½ hours for removal of the vehicles and cleanup. The load of steel plates will be removed later today.

SOURCE: Indiana State Police