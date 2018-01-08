Savor Fort Wayne is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Twelve days to dine at a discount. Twelve days to sample meals from 47 different restaurants in Fort Wayne. Savor Fort Wayne provides diners the opportunity to dine at a discount. “We think it’s a great way for guests to come out and experience our restaurant at an amazing value and an amazing price,” said Steven Kulas, manager at Eddie Merlot’s. “When it started four years ago we were one of the original restaurants. It was only 7 or 8 the first year and it’s wonderful to see how it’s grown.”

Now in its fourth year Savor Fort Wayne has 47 restaurants offering three-course value-priced meal deals. The cost is no more than $30 dollars per person. “We really want it to be a value to diners,” said Emily Stuck, Program and Events Manager at Visit Fort Wayne. “It’s such a great deal at a great price. People can get out and really experience all the great restaurants we have in our community.”

Tucanos Brazilian Grill is also grilling up something special for Savor. “We’ll have our all-you-can-eat salad festival that includes the meats that come around to each table and a drink too at a discount,” said manager Barry Jenkins. “The cost will be two people for $40 dollars. It’s usually $22.95 per person.”

If you need your fill of desserts, DeBrand Chocolates is offering a sweet deal. “They do two people for 30 dollars,” said Stuck. “It includes one of their delicious specialty drinks, one for each person and then twelve pieces of chocolate.”

“For Savor 2018 one of the new things is a dining guide and star rewards card. So diners get rewarded for every meal purchase during Savor Fort Wayne and they’re entered to win $500 in restaurant gift cards.” Savor Fort Wayne runs from January 10th – 21st. You can get more information by checking out the Savor Fort Wayne website. Participating restaurants include: