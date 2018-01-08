The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Villanova (52) 14-1 1611 3
2. West Virginia (12) 14-1 1559 6
3. Virginia (1) 14-1 1438 8
4. Michigan St. 15-2 1390 1
5. Purdue 15-2 1225 13
5. Wichita St. 13-2 1225 9
7. Duke 13-2 1222 2
8. Texas Tech 14-1 1174 18
9. Oklahoma 12-2 1152 7
10. Xavier 15-2 1050 5
11. Arizona St. 13-2 1036 4
12. Kansas 12-3 888 10
13. Seton Hall 14-2 759 21
14. Cincinnati 14-2 739 19
15. Gonzaga 14-3 676 19
16. TCU 13-2 621 16
17. Arizona 12-4 537 14
18. Miami 13-2 502 15
19. Clemson 14-1 465 25
20. North Carolina 12-4 423 12
21. Kentucky 12-3 314 17
22. Auburn 14-1 243 —
23. Florida St. 12-3 202 24
24. Tennessee 10-4 198 23
25. Creighton 13-3 160 —
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio St. 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico St. 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.
Purdue jumps up to no. 5 in latest A.P. basketball poll
