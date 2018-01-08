Purdue jumps up to no. 5 in latest A.P. basketball poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (52) 14-1 1611 3

2. West Virginia (12) 14-1 1559 6

3. Virginia (1) 14-1 1438 8

4. Michigan St. 15-2 1390 1

5. Purdue 15-2 1225 13

5. Wichita St. 13-2 1225 9

7. Duke 13-2 1222 2

8. Texas Tech 14-1 1174 18

9. Oklahoma 12-2 1152 7

10. Xavier 15-2 1050 5

11. Arizona St. 13-2 1036 4

12. Kansas 12-3 888 10

13. Seton Hall 14-2 759 21

14. Cincinnati 14-2 739 19

15. Gonzaga 14-3 676 19

16. TCU 13-2 621 16

17. Arizona 12-4 537 14

18. Miami 13-2 502 15

19. Clemson 14-1 465 25

20. North Carolina 12-4 423 12

21. Kentucky 12-3 314 17

22. Auburn 14-1 243 —

23. Florida St. 12-3 202 24

24. Tennessee 10-4 198 23

25. Creighton 13-3 160 —

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio St. 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico St. 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.

