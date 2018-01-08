Police search for pizza shop robber

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A masked man reportedly robbed an Auburn pizzeria Sunday night.

Auburn Police were called just before 9 a.m. to Marco’s Pizza at 293 N. Duesenberg Drive in Auburn on a report of a robbery.

According to a police report, Marco’s Pizza employees told police that a man dressed in black and wearing a mask or some sort of face covering walked into the eatery and up to two employees and demanded they open the cash register. The man then took The male then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left on foot, police said.

No one was hurt.

The man was described as a white man, 5’10” to 6’0” and 210-240 pounds. His image was captured on surveillance cameras in the store.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (260) 920-3200.