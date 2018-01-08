More Indiana communities sue drug companies over opioids

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several more Indiana communities have joined the growing list of governments suing pharmaceutical companies and distributors over their roles in the opioid abuse crisis.

Noblesville, Terre Haute and Vigo and Jennings counties each have filed federal lawsuits in recent days against more than 20 defendants accusing them of racketeering, deceptive trade practices, fraud and conspiracy to market and distribute opioids unlawfully in their communities.

The defendants include Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Purdue Pharma, and Teva Pharmaceuticals. The companies have denied any wrongdoing.

Other Indiana communities that filed suit include Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Hammond, Bloomington, Columbus, Muncie, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Kokomo and Lake and Monroe counties.

Indianapolis attorney Chou-il Lee tells the Terre Haute Tribune-Star the federal complaints will be consolidated into multi-district litigation in the Northern District of Ohio.

