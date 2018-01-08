McDonald’s brings back Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) They were a huge hit for McDonald’s customers back in September and the fast food chain has brought back Buttermilk Crispy Tenders to Fort Wayne area restaurants.

Supply chain issues for McDonald’s meant the menu item wasn’t always available for customers, but those issues have been addressed and tenders are back in stores.

The tenders are available in 4-piece, 6-piece or 10-piece servings. Nine McDonald’s sauces are available including Creamy Ranch, Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, Tangy Barbeque, and the new Signature Sauce. There’s no mention of Szechuan sauce.