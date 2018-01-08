March for Life rally set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen County Right to Life expects thousands of attendees at its 44th annual March for Life in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, Jan. 27. The March for Life is a peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across the country through all nine months of pregnancy.

The March begins at noon on Jan. 27 with a rally at the University of St. Francis Performing Arts Center, at 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Attendees will hear a unique perspective on adoption from Kelsey Vander Vliet, birth mother of a child given up for adoption. Vander Vliet, of Indianapolis, does marketing for the Adoption Support Center and promotes adoption in Indiana with the Talk About Adoption organization. She blogs at http://www.fromanothamotha.com.

Doors to the rally open at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to view informational tables prior to the event hosted by Lutherans for Life, Silent No More Awareness Campaign, Catholic Medical Guild of Northeast Indiana, Women’s Care Center, Catholic Charities, Project Rachel, Bott Radio, Redeemer Radio, The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and A Mother’s Hope.

Following the rally, attendees will march through downtown, ending at the E. Ross Adair Federal Building. Members of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign will share their personal experiences with abortion at the rally’s conclusion.

“As long as society accepts abortion, you will find us marching for the preborn boys and girls who cannot march on their own,” said Abigail Lorenzen, Allen County Right to Life Operations and Media Director. “There have been 30,000 abortions in Allen County since abortion became legal. Those 30,000 abortions have left a trail of sadness in our community and the annual March for Life gives us an opportunity to remember all the victims of abortion and fight for those without a voice.”

Organizers are available for interviews leading up to and at the event. Contact Allen County Right to Life at 260-471-1849 for an interview or more details.

Allen County Right to Life, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., operates out of a common concern for the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.