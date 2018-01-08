H&M ‘deeply sorry’ for monkey sweatshirt ad

NEW YORK (AP) — Clothing company H&M has incited controversy after it posted an ad of a black child in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle” on the front.

Many people criticized the image on social media, calling it racist. H&M removed the image Monday and apologized to anyone it “may have offended.”

“We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken,” H&M said.

An image of the ad has been spread across social media platforms with mixed criticisms.

The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, said Monday that he will no longer work with H&M. The Weeknd followed up on Twitter with a tweet that he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo.

“I’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore,” he wrote.

Representatives for The Weeknd confirmed the singer would end ties with the company.