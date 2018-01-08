Fire destroys 75 boats at Indianapolis storage facility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed 75 boats inside an Indianapolis storage facility, causing an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire at the Just Add Water Boats winter storage facility that was reported late Sunday by multiple 911 callers.

Dozens of firefighters worked for nearly two hours to get the fire under control. The department says all of the boats inside the facility were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation Monday.

