Authorities: 2 dead following fire in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found dead following a fire in northern Indiana.

Crews responded early Sunday to a 911 call reporting a fire in Elkhart County, near Goshen. Crews from four departments worked to extinguish the blaze. The Concord Township Fire Department says one person from the home was safe after the fire.

Names of the dead weren’t immediately released. Cause of death was expected to be announced following autopsies scheduled for Monday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Elkhart County homicide unit and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office are involved in the investigation.

