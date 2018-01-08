Arrest made in Garrett bar fight that left man in coma

Related Coverage Man in coma after beating at Garrett bar

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) A Garrett man has been arrested for a September bar fight that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Adam J. High, 22, faces a single charge of felony Aggravated Battery related to a Sept. 2, 2017, fight outside Martin’s Tavern that left 28-year-old Chase Geist with severe head injuries and in a coma. High turned himself in on Sunday, police said.

At some point that Friday night, a fight broke out at the bar at 115 N. Randolph St., in the city’s center. Geist was found badly beaten in an alley behind the bar later.

Geist was taken to a local hospital and admitted to intensive care, where a metal plate was inserted in his skull and he was placed in a medically induced coma, a family member told NewsChannel 15 previously.

For months it was unclear who attacked Geist and why. A waitress at the bar told NewsChannel 15 that just before he was attacked, a group was kicked out of the bar for causing a confrontation. She said there were bouncers at the bar that night, and witnesses outside at the time who were cooperating with police. There are also surveillance cameras that may have captured what happened.

In December, police turned over details of their investigation to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office. High was charged Dec. 19.