2 Indiana bills address school district financial distress

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana lawmakers are sponsoring bills to create an early warning system for school districts headed toward financial distress in attempt to avoid a state takeover.

To date, Indiana has taken over the financially troubled school districts in Gary and Muncie. Some lawmakers warn that more school districts will have budgetary distress in the coming years.

Republican Rep. Tim Brown tells the Star Press that his legislation would create a financial-condition indicator dashboard summarizing data on each school district. Brown plans to file the bill Monday.

Sen. Eddie Melton of Merrillville has filed a bill that coordinates the effort to identify a school district’s financial condition. Melton’s legislation would create technical assistance teams with representatives from state agencies to conduct district reviews and make recommendations.

