DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Grace Hunter scored 17 points to lead Bellmont over North Side 70-38 in the lone local basketball game on the schedule Monday night.

Emily Fuelling added 15 points and Meghan Busick 9 for the Squaws, who improve to 15-3 and extend their winning streak to 10 games.

North Side was led by Ja’Shanek Brooks and Makayla Wilchar with 10 points apiece.

The Legends are now 6-12.