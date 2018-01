FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the eighth season in a row longtime Komets beat writer Blake Sebring of The News-Sentinel will join WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini every Monday to break down all things Komet on “Inside The Zone.”

This week they analyze the team’s hot start to the season, last week’s bumpy ride, and what the team is looking to improve upon during a road-heavy schedule in the month of January.

Click on the VIDEO to see this week’s show!