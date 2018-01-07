Woman shot in leg outside nightclub

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was hurt early Sunday morning after being shot outside a nightclub.

Police responded to 1711 Creighton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had apparently been shot in the leg.

Police said she was in the parking lot outside Link’s Wonderland when someone came up and shot her.

Medics took her to a hospital in serious condition where doctors quickly upgraded her to good condition.

Police said no witnesses inside the club came forward with any information.

No suspect information was provided.