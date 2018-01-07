Woman dies after accident at Fort Wayne Plastics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman died after getting stuck in a machine at Fort Wayne plastics, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The factory, 510 Sumpter Drive, called 911 at 3:27 p.m. about a person stuck in a machine, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Steve Stone.

A second call a few minutes later indicated the person was no longer stuck in the machine.

Paramedics arrived to the factory and pronounced a woman dead.

Stone said it appears to be an accident and foul play is not suspected.

The name of the woman has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.