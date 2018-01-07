Science Sunday: Sound vibrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fun indoor science experiment is to make a simple kazoo with craft sticks, rubber bands and a straw. Martin Fisher of Science Central joined First News for another morning of Science Sunday. This time, the discussion was about sound vibrations.

You start off by cutting two pieces of straw, about an inch each. Next, wrap a rubber band, longways, around one of the craft sticks. After that, put the two straw pieces on the two ends of the craft sticks in a perpendicular fashion. One will go under the rubber band and the other will go on top. Next, lay the other craft stick on top the straws/first craft tick. Then wrap rubber bands, shortways, about an inch from each end of the craft sticks, with the straws on the outside of the rubber bands.

Now, you can blow through the kazoo by blowing through the space between the two craft sticks. The air from your mouth will vibrate the rubber band between the stick causing a sound. You can slide the straws up and down the instrument to create different vibration sounds.