One dead, one injured in Grant County shooting

JONESBORO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were shot, with one of them dying as a result, Sunday morning at about 12:36 a.m. according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

They received a 911 call from a woman stating that her son had been shot. Upon arrival to 1105 South 4th Ave. Jonesboro, Indiana it was found that Larry Pavey, 51, was shot numerous times. Officers also found that 81-year-old Gene Thompson was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Thompson died in an ambulance on his way to Marion General Hospital for treatment. Pavey was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officers are currently looking for at least two unknown suspects believed to be driving an extended cab pickup truck red or dark in color.

The Jonesboro Police Department is actively investigating the case along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Jonesboro Police, The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, or Crimestoppers.