Man critically hurt in house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire officials are investigating a house fire that left one man in critical condition Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to 7608 Ensign Court near Hessen Cassel and Tillman Roads around 7:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke inside the home. Fire officials said firefighters took a hose inside to look for the source of the fire and any victims.

They found one man inside the home unconscious and pulled him out. Emergency crews then began treatment before taking him to a hospital in critical condition.

The nature of the man’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Nobody else was hurt.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 28 minutes and were able to keep the damage contained to the inside of the home. It sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

Arson investigators and fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.